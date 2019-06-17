Showers expected in several provinces after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Hambantota and Jaffna districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 2.00p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.