Sixth round of SLFP-SLPP talks cancelled

June 17, 2019   10:39 am

The sixth round of talks between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) which was set to be held today (17) has been canceled.

The fifth round of talks between the two parties on a possible alliance was held on 7th June and the next round was scheduled to be held today.

Accordingly, the sixth round of discussions will be held again on the 26th of June, stated SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

