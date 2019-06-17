Rishad obtained signatures on blank documents for land fraud?

-

An investigation has been launched on a case of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen transferring state land to other parties through fake deeds.

Ven. Theeniyawala Palitha Thero had lodged this complaint at the Presidential Commission probing fraud and corruption at state institutions. As per the complaint, the former Minister had acted to transfer 3000 acres of land in Mannar to his wife and relatives.

When called for evidence on this charge, it has been revealed that Bathiudeen had taken over 3000 acres of land in Mannar from people who had left the area during the civil war.

Testimonials at the Commission has revealed that Bathiudeen had he had bought over these lands for amounts of Rs 500,000 to 1,000,000 and that he had even obtained signatures on blank documents from some persons.

Reportedly, nearly 17 persons have testified at the Presidential Commission on this matter.

A spokesman of the Commission stated that 8 more persons have been called in to provide evidence on the matter before the commission today (17).