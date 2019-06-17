Public better be on alert - Fonseka

-

UNP Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka claims that no one has heeded to the comments he had made with regard to the national security.

Speaking to the media after an event held in Kelaniya, the parliamentarian commented that the Defence Secretary, testifying before the Special Parliament Select Committee, had said terrorism is 99 percent eradicated from the country.

However, terrorism cannot be wiped out in that manner even if persons who do not have a proper understanding on terrorism make such comments, Field Marshal Fonseka said.

Appealing to the general public, the parliamentarian said they should be on alert and not be deceived by the politicians.