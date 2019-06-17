Priority given to national security distanced from us  Mahinda

-

It is high time that the organized activities by certain people, which are meant to cause unrest among people in the country, are brought to a halt, says Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this addressing the ‘Aloka Pooja’ ceremony held at Sithulpawwa Rajamaha Viharaya.

“We lost the opportunity to celebrate the Vesak festival. The Poson festival is celebrated at a time when the entire society is wrapped up in fear. Why did this situation emerge in the first place? It’s because we don’t have security. What people need is security.”

The priority given to national security has distanced from us now, says the Opposition Leader.

Meanwhile, the comments made by responsible persons that this country is not a Sinhalese Buddhist country has provoked the general public more, he added.

“We perceive these as organized and systematic activities. The time has come to bring a stop to these,” the Opposition Leader emphasized.