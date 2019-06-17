Fifty-three railway stations to be facilitated with Wi-Fi zones

-

Leading Sri Lankan internet service providers have planned to establish 89 Wi-Fi zones at 53 railway stations across the country, the Policy Development Office of the Prime Minister’s Office said.

One company will facilitate 55 percent of the total number of Wi-Fi zones. Accordingly, 49 Wi-Fi zones will be established by this company while other internet service providers are set to facilitate the rest of the 40 Wi-Fi zones.

Forty-four of these Wi-Fi zones will be located within the Western Province and 22 of them will centralize 14 railway stations in the Colombo district.

In Sabaragamuwa Province, Rambukkana Railway Station is to be facilitated by this project.

Meanwhile, 3 railway stations in Kandy district, 5 in North-western Province and 5 railway stations from Badulla district are also to be facilitated.

The regulatory and follow-up activities regarding this project are maintained by the Policy Development Office.