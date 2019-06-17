Poson to be declared national festival, state patronage for Mihintale Perahera - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to expedite the process of legal action required to pronounce Poson Poya Day as an annual national festival and to provide state patronage for the Poson Perahera of Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya.

The decision was taken considering the request made by Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya Venerable Walawahanguna Wewe Dhammarathana Thero yesterday (16), the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The prime minister is slated to appoint a special committee to look into this request made by the chief incumbent monk.

PM Wickremesinghe has already given instructions on the matter to Minister of Agriculture, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison, and Minister of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development Chandrani Bandara.