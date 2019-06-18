Rainfall and fairly gusty winds in several districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 2.00p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely over the island particularly in the western slope of the Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.