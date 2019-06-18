Special Select Committee: Former & current OICs of Kattankudy police to testify today

-

The members of the Special Parliament Select Committee appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks are due to meet Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya today (18).

It is reported that the request for the meeting was made by the chairman of the committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

Accordingly, the committee members and the Speaker will meet at around 11.30 a.m. this morning at the Parliament premises.

The attention of the discussion will be drawn towards the controversial situation that has emerged due to summoning state intelligence officers, who are currently in service before the committee to testify.

Meanwhile, the Special Parliament Select Committee will be convened at 2.00 p.m. today (18).

Former and incumbent OICs of Kattankudy police station will be summoned before the committee to record their testimonies.

In addition, several representatives of a Muslim organization are also slated to appear before the Special Parliament Select Committee today.

The Parliament is also scheduled to be convened at 1.00 p.m. this afternoon.