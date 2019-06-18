Mahanayake Theros didnt request resigned Muslim ministers to assume duties again - Rathana Thero

June 18, 2019   09:51 am

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero says that Mahanayake Theros have not made any request to the resigned Muslim ministers to assume duties in their positions again.

Rathana Thero stated this speaking to the media at the University Grants Commission (UGC). He arrived at the UGC yesterday (17) to inquire into the Batticaloa Campus.

The UGC has said that the commission does not have the legal authority to register a university in the country, Rathana Thero stated.

The UGC has told Rathana Thero that the Ministry of Higher Education has the jurisdiction in this regard.

When Rathana Thero arrived at the Higher Education Ministry, he has been told that there is a separate division for registering private universities in the country and information on the matter can only be obtained from the said division.

