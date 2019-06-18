Cabinet chaired by President convenes

-

The Cabinet of Ministers convened presided by President Maithripala Sirisena has commenced a short while ago.

The Cabinet meeting is usually held every Tuesday headed by President Maithripala Sirisena, however, it was not be held this Tuesday (11).

Speculation had been rife that the meeting was not held owing to the President raising objections over the proceedings of the parliamentary select committee probing the terrorist attacks on 4/21.

The President summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting at 7.30 pm last Friday (07) to discuss the revelation of state intelligence information when interrogating intelligence officials at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee on the Easter attacks.

At the meeting, the President had informed that he does not approve of the process and that if the Committee probes intelligence officers he would boycott all future Cabinet meetings.