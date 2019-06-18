PM asks UNP MPs not to make comments on presidential candidate

PM asks UNP MPs not to make comments on presidential candidate

June 18, 2019   11:14 am

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed the parliamentarians of the United National Party not to make comments on the candidate of the upcoming presidential election.

He has reportedly stated this during the meeting of the UNP parliamentarians held at the Temple Trees last evening (17).

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake revealed this speaking to the media following the meeting.

Commenting on the Special Parliament Select Committee, the state minister said the country needs a committee as such at the moment.

The meeting of the UNP parliamentarians chaired by the prime minister have discussed the current political situation in detail.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories