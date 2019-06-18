Person caught bribing to bail out NTJ suspect granted bail

-

The person who had been remanded over an attempt to bribe the Officer in Charge (OIC) at the Horowpothana Police to bail out a suspect of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who had been under custody has been granted bail.

The suspect who was presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, today (18) was granted bail on a cash bail of Rs 15,000 and 2 personal bails worth Rs 200,000 each.

The Magistrate set the next hearing date to 10th September and ordered the suspect to appear before the court on that date.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Mohamed Shifan, is a close accomplice of the NTJ member Abdul Majeed Mohamed Niyaz who was under police custody over the Easter Day attack on the Shangri-La hotel.

Shifan who had agreed to give the Horowpothana OIC a bribe of Rs 500,000 to release the detainee was arrested by the officials of the bribery Commission when handing over Rs 250,000 to the Horowpothana OIC on May 08.