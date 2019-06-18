Ada Derana bags two international awards at New York

June 18, 2019   01:04 pm

Ada Derana has bagged two awards at the 10th Annual Broadcast Production International Awards in New York, United States.

Ada Derana News Studio, one of South Asia’s largest news studios declared open on the 1st of January this year, has won the “Best News Studio Lighting” award.

Meanwhile, the award for “Best News Theme Music” has also been won by Ada Derana.

The winners for the year 2018 were announced via the official website Broadcast Production International Awards.

