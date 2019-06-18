Nine Iranians arrested with over 100kg of heroin further remanded

-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered to further remand the nine Iranians, who were arrested along with 107 kg of heroin, until the 2nd of July.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (18).

The Police Narcotics Bureau informed the court that investigations on the matter are still ongoing.

Accordingly, the police sought the court to further remand the suspects,

Considering the submissions the chief magistrate ordered to remand the suspects further and called for a report on the progress of the investigations.