Special Select Committee continues collecting evidence

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombing have continued collecting testimonials a short while ago.

Accordingly, the serving Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Kaththankudy Police is currently giving evidence before the committee.

In addition to the current OIC, the former OIC of Kaththankudy Police and several representatives of a Muslim organization are also slated to appear before the Special Parliament Select Committee today (18).