Former Kattankudy OIC commences testifying before Special Select Committee

Former Kattankudy OIC commences testifying before Special Select Committee

June 18, 2019   04:17 pm

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombing has commenced collecting testimonials from the former Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of Kattankudy Police a short while ago.

Meanwhile, the serving OIC of Kattankudy Police M.P. Kasthuriarachchi testified before the committee this afternoon (18).

In addition to the former and the serving OICs of Kattankudy Police, several representatives of a Muslim organization are also slated to appear before the Special Parliament Select Committee today (18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories