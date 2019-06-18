Former Kattankudy OIC commences testifying before Special Select Committee

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombing has commenced collecting testimonials from the former Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of Kattankudy Police a short while ago.

Meanwhile, the serving OIC of Kattankudy Police M.P. Kasthuriarachchi testified before the committee this afternoon (18).

In addition to the former and the serving OICs of Kattankudy Police, several representatives of a Muslim organization are also slated to appear before the Special Parliament Select Committee today (18).