Talks on Muslim Ministers reaccepting posts end without decision

Talks on Muslim Ministers reaccepting posts end without decision

June 18, 2019   05:56 pm

-

The discussions held to decide whether Muslim Ministers should reaccept their ministerial posts again have ended without a conclusion, states MP Faizal Cassim.

A meeting was held among the Muslim Ministers who resigned from their posts recently, at the parliamentary premises today (18).

The talks were held to take a decision on whether or not to accept their ministerial posts again.

Reportedly, the meeting was attended by all Muslim ministers who resigned from the posts and lasted for about an hour.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories