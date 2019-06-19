AG calls for report on Easter attack from acting IGP

-

The Attorney General has requested the Acting IGP for an expedited report on several investigations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) including the Easter Day bombings.

The AG Department issuing notice has requested a report on the Easter Day attacks, National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) activities linked to the Sainthamarudu blast and Mawanella Buddha statue vandals.

The notice further says directs the Acting IGP to launch investigations onto the members of the two banned organizations, Jamathei Millathu Ibrahim and Willayath As Seylani.