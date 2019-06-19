Ranvir arrives in Colombo

-

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Ranvir’ arrived at the Colombo harbor on a goodwill visit today (18th June). The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval traditions, on her arrival.

Upon her arrival at the port of Colombo, Commanding Officer of the ship, Captain Chetan Chandereve called on Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe and held a cordial discussion. Mementos were also exchanged to mark the importance of this occasion.

INS ‘Ranvir’ is a 146m-long ship with a displacement of 4,560 tons. The ship is manned by a crew of 273 naval personnel. The ship’s crew is scheduled to take part in several events organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, during their three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

INS ‘Ranvir’ is expected to conclude her Sri Lankan visit and set sail on 20th June 2019.