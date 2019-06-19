Eleven-month old baby dies of starvation

-

Hambantota District Secretary Bandula Harischandra stated that the post mortem of an 11-year-old child in Tissamaharamaya has ruled that the child died of starvation.

Upon the statement of the District Secretary, Ada Derana arrived at Gonapura-Vijayapura in Tissamaharamaya today (18) to inquire of the deceased child.

The deceased child had lived with his parents and 3 siblings in a small house in Gonapura, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the family has trouble with providing the children with a meal for a day let alone a nutritious meal for a baby.

According to the mother of the child, the doctors had diagnosed the deceased child with malnutrition. The mother said that the child preferred to eat ‘Thriposha’ yet she couldn’t get them.