Five killed in van-tractor collision at Welikanda

June 19, 2019   07:10 am

Five persons including 4 females have died following a collision involving a van and a tractor at Welikanda on the Batticaloa-Polonnaruwa Road.

The accident had occurred at around 1.45 a.m. today (19) at Kolakanawadiya in Welikanda on the Maradankadawala-Thirukondiyamadu road.

A van traveling towards Welikanda had collided with a two-wheel tractor pulling a trailer traveling in the same direction.

The five persons traveling in the hand tractor were killed in the crash while 12 others have been admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital.

Four females are among the deceased, who are residents of Welikanda - Bowatte, according to police.

