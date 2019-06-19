Showers to continue in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places, in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely over the island particularly in the western slope of the Central hilly areas, Southern province and western coastal areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai via Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.