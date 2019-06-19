Suspect busted with 60kg Kerala Cannabis in Valvettithurai

Suspect busted with 60kg Kerala Cannabis in Valvettithurai

June 19, 2019   09:32 am

-

A suspect has been arrested at Valvettithurai in Jaffna, along with 60kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The police, acting on a tip-off received in this regard, had seized the haul yesterday (18) hidden in the garden of a house.

It is reported that the Cannabis haul was smuggled from India via sea routes.

The suspect is to be presented before the Point Pedro Magistrate’s Court in Jaffna.

Point Pedro Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories