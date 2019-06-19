Suspect busted with 60kg Kerala Cannabis in Valvettithurai

-

A suspect has been arrested at Valvettithurai in Jaffna, along with 60kg of Kerala Cannabis.

The police, acting on a tip-off received in this regard, had seized the haul yesterday (18) hidden in the garden of a house.

It is reported that the Cannabis haul was smuggled from India via sea routes.

The suspect is to be presented before the Point Pedro Magistrate’s Court in Jaffna.

Point Pedro Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.