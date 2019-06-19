Kabir and Haleem reappointed as ministers

-

Two UNP Parliamentarians Kabir Hashim and Abdul Haleem have today (19) sworn into the ministerial positions held by them before tendering their resignations, according to sources.

MP Kabir Hashim has taken oath as the Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.

Meanwhile, MP Abdul Haleem has sworn in again as the Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, on May 31st, commenced a protest fast near Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy demanding the removal of Rishad Bathiudeen from his ministerial post and Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah from their governorships as allegations were directed at them over the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

However, on the 3rd of June, all Muslim Ministers – Cabinet, Non-Cabinet, State & Deputy – announced their decision to resign from their portfolios in the government.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held among the resigned Muslim ministers at the parliamentary premises yesterday (18). The talks were held to take a decision on whether or not to accept their ministerial posts again. MP Faizal Cassim had said that the meeting ended without reaching a conclusion.