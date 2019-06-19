Drug dealer arrested with heroin worth over Rs 7 million

-

A suspect has been arrested with a haul of heroin worth over Rs 7 million at Katubedda in Moratuwa.

The suspect, a notorious drug peddler, was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the intelligence division of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

One kilogram and 127 milligrams of heroin, a motorcycle and two mobile phones found in the suspect’s possession were taken into custody by the STF.

The arrested suspect and the drugs have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations, the STF said.