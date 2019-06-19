Railway strike to go ahead as talks fail

-

Railway trade unions have decided to resort to strike action from midnight today (19) as previously planned, due to the failure of the talks held with the Minister of Transport regarding their demands.

The trade unions said that the 24-hour strike will go ahead as planned as discussion with authorities failed.

Representatives of several railway trade unions and Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga held a discussion at the ministry this morning (19).

State Minister of Transport Ashoka Abeysinghe stated that the meeting commenced at around 10.00 a.m. today and that during the discussion the Transport Minister agreed to schedule a meeting with the Finance Minister at 2.00 p.m. tomorrow (20).

However, he stated that the discussion will be cancelled if the railway strike is launched disregarding the agreement.