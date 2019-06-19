Select Committee probing Easter attacks to review testimonies today

June 19, 2019   01:07 pm

The members of the Special Parliament Select Committee appointed to look into the coordinated terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday, which led to the death of over 250 individuals, are set to meet today (19).

The members will meet at 2.00 p.m. this afternoon at the parliamentary premises to review the testimonies recorded at the committee meetings held thus far.

The attention of the discussion will also be drawn to the future proceedings of the Special Parliament Select Committee.

It is reported that the names of the officers, who are to be summoned to testify before the committee in the future, would be listed out during today’s discussion.

