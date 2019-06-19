Suspect nabbed with over 4000 conch shells in Talaimannar

-

An individual has been arrested in Talaimannar area while transferring conch shells by illegal means.

A group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Area had seized a cab travelling to Pesalai, at the Talaimannar roadblock yesterday (18).

1,645 conch shells were seized from the suspect’s vehicle, while another 2,372 conch shells were recovered hidden in his house.

It was revealed that the arrestee, aged 51, is a resident of Pesalai in Mannar.

The suspect has been handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Mannar, along with the conch shell haul and the seized cab, for further investigations.