CID records statements from over 750 persons over complaints against Dr. Shafi

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has so far recorded statements from 758 persons including 601 females over allegations against Dr Mohamed Shafi, the Police Spokesman SP Ruwa Gunasekara said.

He stated this today while revealing certain information pertaining to the CID’s ongoing investigation into the Kurunegala Hospital doctor Seigu Siyabdeen Mohammed Shafi.

He stated that the CID took over the investigation on May 27 and that so far it has questioned a large number of people.

He said that statements have been recorded from 601 mothers who had undergone cesarean operations, 07 specialist obstetricians and gynecologists, 01 senior resident doctor, 06 neonatologists, 11 doctors who assist the surgeon performing caesarean operations and 10 anesthesiologists.

He said that normally two nurses participate in caesarean deliveries and that statements have been recorded from 70 such nurses and one head nurse, 18 attendants, the director of the Kurunegala Hospital and 31 other statements crucial for the investigations.

The Spokesman said that the case will be taken up on June 27 and that the CID will submit these statements in brief to the court on that date.

Meanwhile the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Secretary of the Health Ministry to provide all necessary facilities to the three-member committee carrying out inquiries and tests at the Castle Hospital and De Soysa Hospital pertaining to the mothers who have lodged complaints against the doctor.

A large number of former patients had come forward with complaints after Dr. Shafi had been accused of allegedly crushing the fallopian tubes of thousands of women he had performed operations on, thereby rendering them unable to bear any more children.

Dr. Shafi was arrested on a charge of amassing unexplained wealth and was subsequently remanded by the court.