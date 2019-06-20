SL & Japan ink agreement on sending skilled workers for employment

-

Sri Lanka has entered into an agreement with the government of Japan on sending an unlimited number of skilled local workers for a 10-year time period.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando and Ministry of Justice of Japan yesterday (19).

Accordingly, local skilled workers will be employed in 14 categories which were introduced by Japan; health care, building cleaning management, machine parts and tooling industries, industrial machinery industry, electric, electronic and information industry, construction industry, shipbuilding & ship machinery industry, automobile and repair maintenance, aviation industry, accommodation industry, agriculture, fishery & aquaculture, manufacture of food & beverages and food service industry.

The purpose of the agreement is to ensure smooth and proper of sending and accepting specified skilled workers, in particular, elimination of malicious intermediary organisation.