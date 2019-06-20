Patali & Wijith Wijayamuni to be appointed as UNP electoral organizers

June 20, 2019   02:25 am

The United National Party has decided to offer electoral organizer positions to Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka and Parliamentarian Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa.

The decision has been taken during the UNP working committee meeting held yesterday (19).

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake stated this speaking to the media following the meeting.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment Ajith Mannapperuma told the media that the UNP still has not decided on the presidential candidate.

The UNP working committee meeting was convened last morning at the UNP Headquarters Sirikotha premises. Special security detail had been posted for the meeting.

