Male unable to verify identity arrested near Bhikku uni

Male unable to verify identity arrested near Bhikku uni

June 20, 2019   11:10 am

-

A person who was unable to verify his identity has been arrested by the Special Task Force, before the Bikkhu University in Anuradhapura.

The arrest has been made at around 12.15 pm yesterday (19) during a raid carried out by STF personnel based on a tip-off received by them.

The suspected male has been arrested upon a search carried on a three-wheeler near the university.

He was apprehended over failure to verify his identity and over suspicion of involvement in a crime.

The suspect has then been handed over to the Police for further interrogations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories