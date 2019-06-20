Male unable to verify identity arrested near Bhikku uni

-

A person who was unable to verify his identity has been arrested by the Special Task Force, before the Bikkhu University in Anuradhapura.

The arrest has been made at around 12.15 pm yesterday (19) during a raid carried out by STF personnel based on a tip-off received by them.

The suspected male has been arrested upon a search carried on a three-wheeler near the university.

He was apprehended over failure to verify his identity and over suspicion of involvement in a crime.

The suspect has then been handed over to the Police for further interrogations.