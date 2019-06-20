Im well qualified to become presidential candidate - Tissa

June 20, 2019   11:41 am

Tissa Attanayake says that he is ready to support a leader who stands for the country without a personal agenda at the upcoming presidential election.

Former General Secretary of United National Party (UNP) mentioned this speaking to media personnel at Chilaw area.

He pointed out that there is a loud voice within the party calling for a new UNP candidate at the presidential election.

According to him, currently, Sri Lanka needs a leader that loves the country.

Further speaking, Attanayake said that he is well qualified to become the presidential candidate.

