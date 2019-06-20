CTJ Secretary to testify before Select Committee today

-

The General Secretary of Ceylon Thowheed Jama’ath (CTJ) Abdul Razik is due to give evidence today (20) before the Special Parliament Select Committee appointed to look into the coordinated terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the CTJ General Secretary said he will appear before the Select Committee at 2.00 p.m. this evening.

Meanwhile, the Select Committee has decided to keep the identity of certain witnesses confidential, says the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri.

The committee will also record certain testimonies without the presence of the media persons, the Deputy Speaker said further.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the Select Committee convened yesterday (19).

Several other representatives of Muslim organizations including are also slated to give evidence before the Select Committee today (20), the Deputy Speaker commented further.