Father of three sentenced to death over possession of heroin

A father of three has been sentenced to death over the possession of heroin, as per the order of the Colombo High Court.

The 43-year-old father from Colombo 13 was brought before the Colombo High Court judge Gihan Kulatunga.

On the 1st of January 2013, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) arrested the suspect at the Kosgas Junction area over the possession of 4.40 grams of heroin.

The Attorney General filed a case against the suspect at the Colombo High Court and following an extensive trial, the court declared that charges against the defendant – possession, and trafficking of drugs – have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the judge sentenced the sentence with the death penalty.

Meanwhile, a person has been arrested by the officials of the PNB at Uragaha Junction in Kosgoda with 300 g 600 mg of heroin.

The 44-year-old suspect will be presented before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today, stated the Office of Police Media Spokesperson.

A person arrested in Embilipitiya by the Police STF for transporting 68 kg of Kerala Cannabis on a cab has been handed over to the Thanamalwila Police for further interrogation.