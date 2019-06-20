15-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs

-

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that a 15-hour water cut will be imposed on Saturday (22) from 9.00 a.m. to 12 midnight in Colombo and suburbs including Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela and Maharagama.

The water supply is being suspended due to the scheduled suspending of the power supply by the CEB for maintenance work on the power grid of the Ambatale water treatment plant.

The water cut will affect Colombo, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council area, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Kotikawatta Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha area, Ratmalana and the Soysapura Housing Scheme.