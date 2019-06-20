Amb. Rohan Perera pays farewell call on UN Secretary General

-

Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in New York, Dr. Rohan Perera paid a farewell call on the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antònio Guterres as he concludes his term as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

During the farewell call on Tuesday, 18th June 2019, the Secretary General took the opportunity to thank Ambassador Perera for the unstinted cooperation he extended to strengthen co-operation between Sri Lanka and the United Nations in diverse fields, particularly in relation to peacebuilding and the sustainable development agenda, the Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the UM said.

“The Secretary General spoke of his several visits to Sri Lanka prior to being Secretary General and recalled the pleasant memories he had of the country.”

Ambassador Perera expressed the hope that Secretary General Guterres would find an opportunity to visit Sri Lanka in the future in his capacity as the head of the United Nations, the statement said.