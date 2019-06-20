CTJ Secretary commences testifying before PSC
June 20, 2019 02:58 pm
The General Secretary of Ceylon Thowheed Jama’ath (CTJ) Abdul Razik has commenced giving evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee, a short while ago.
The Special Parliamentary Select Committee is set up to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombing incidents.
Several other representatives of Muslim organizations including are also slated to give evidence before the Select Committee today (20), the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament mentioned earlier.