CTJ Secretary commences testifying before PSC

CTJ Secretary commences testifying before PSC

June 20, 2019   02:58 pm

-

The General Secretary of Ceylon Thowheed Jama’ath (CTJ) Abdul Razik has commenced giving evidence before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee, a short while ago.

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee is set up to inquire into the Easter Sunday bombing incidents.

Several other representatives of Muslim organizations including are also slated to give evidence before the Select Committee today (20), the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament mentioned earlier.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories