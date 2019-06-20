Tuk carrying 8 collides with lorry; woman and 7 year old dead

-

Two persons have been killed in a collision between a three-wheeler and a lorry in the Digalawatta area in Hanwella, stated the Police.

Reportedly 06 other persons who had been traveling on the three-wheeler have sustained critical injuries in the accident.

A three-wheeler traveling from Homagama towards Panagoda had collided with an oncoming lorry at around 06 am this morning (20).

According to the police, 08 persons had been traveling on the relevant three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as a 37-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old girl stated the Police.

The injured 06 have been admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital and three out of them have been transferred to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.