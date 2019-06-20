President orders to expedite probes into suspects arrested for minor crimes under PTA

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has ordered the authorities to expedite probes into the suspects arrested for minor crimes under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) after the in the aftermath of Easter Sunday attacks, the President’s Media Division stated.

The President has further given instructions to release the individuals who are not linked to terrorism.

These instructions have been given at the National Security Council meeting convened last evening (19).

The country was discussed at length while the ongoing national security measures were reviewed during the meeting.

The President has pointed out the importance of taking continuous measures to ensure the security at places where public meetings and religious events are held.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, the Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff, the commanders of the tri-forces, intelligence chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, senior officers of security forces and senior parliamentarians and ministers had joined the National Security Council meeting held yesterday.