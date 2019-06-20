Saree & Osari are Muslim attires from Middle East - SB

June 20, 2019   05:17 pm

The ‘Saree’ and the ‘Osari’ are attires that were originally worn by Muslims, says UPFA Parliamentarian S.B. Dissanayake.

Addressing an event held today (20), the parliamentarian said these dresses hailed from the Middle East and were later adapted by India.

Muslim women have been branded as ‘inactive machines for reproducing offspring’ claims the parliamentarian.

He further calls for the general public to create an environment in which the Muslim women can live in harmony with other ethnicities.

MP Dissanayake requested the Moulavis and educated Muslims not to make attempts to separate the Muslim community from the majority.

