AG orders action against 9 police officers over Easter attacks

The Attorney General (AG)has directed the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to carry out criminal investigations against several police officers lapses with regard to the Easter Sunday attacks, stated Attorney General’s Department.

In the letter to the acting IGP Chandana Wickramaratne, the Attorney General refers to the final report of the special board of inquiry appointed to inquire about the Easter attacks and requests the acting IGP to implement its recommendations to take suitable criminal and disciplinary action against the police officers.

Accordingly, criminal investigations will be carried out against the following 09 police officers which include 03 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG).

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Colombo)

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Western North)

Deputy Inspector General of Police (SPR)

Senior Superintendent of Police (Negombo)

Superintendent of Police (Colombo North)

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Negombo III)

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Negombo IV)

Officer in Charge Katana Police Station

Officer in Charge Jampettah Police Post

The AG has further directed the acting IGP to refer these recommendations to the National Police Commission for suitable disciplinary action.