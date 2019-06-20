Police opens fire on tuk driver failing to stop at checkpoint

June 20, 2019   07:15 pm

Police had opened fire at a person driving a three-wheeler who had failed to stop at a checkpoint in Gampaha, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the driver of the three-wheeler had not stopped at the checkpoint near the Land Kachcheri in Gampaha despite the orders of the police officers on duty.

The driver had been shot in his shoulder when the police opened fire on him and is currently hospitalized for treatment.

According to the Ada Derana reporter, the 32-year-old driver from Bimmulla is not in critical condition.

Gampaha Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.

