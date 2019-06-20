Gotabaya Rajapaksa, SLPP presidential candidate?

-

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) claim that their party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election is the former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

This was mentioned at two press conferences of the SLPP held today (20).

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that Sri Lanka should be handed over to leaders that can take the country forward.

“President Sirisena delayed local government elections for 02 years. When finally held the election, SLPP had a fantastic victory. Now, the President is postponing provincial council polls because he is scared of those results. Is this democracy?”, said Wanniarachchi.

She further stated that the SLPP candidate for the Presidential Election is Gotabaya Rajapaksa and that he would definitely win the election.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nalin de Silva also stated that the only candidate for the presidential election is Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this speaking at a conference held in Colombo yesterday (19).

“Everyday Mahinda [Rajapaksa] is asked about the presidential candidate and if Gotabaya is contesting for the election. Mahinda says he will reveal that later. There is no need to tell it later. We have already chosen”, he said.