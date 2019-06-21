Windy and showery conditions to continue during next few days

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the windy condition over the island and showery condition in the south-western part of the country is likely to continue during the next few days.

There is a high possibility for strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph to occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are expected elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Anuradhapura district.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places, in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Kaluthara and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places, in Colombo, Galle and Gampaha districts.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle will be rough to very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai via Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph