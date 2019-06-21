Nearly 45 train services cancelled due to strike

-

Nearly 45 train services have been cancelled so far due to the ongoing strike action by railway trade unions.

The General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, M.J. D. Fernando, stated that only 10 trains have operated since this morning.

The Sri Lanka Railway Locomotive Engine Operators Unions decided to launch a 48-hour strike action from midnight yesterday (20).

Trade union representatives said they decided to go ahead with their planned strike as they failed to reach an agreement during the meeting held yesterday with the Minister of Finance.

The trade unions had previously warned that the strike action, which was based on existing salary anomalies in the railway service, would be continued if the discussions fail.

Meanwhile it has been reported that the leave of SLTB employees has been cancelled owing to the train strike.