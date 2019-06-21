Isura Devapriya appointed chairman of Central Environmental Authority

Isura Devapriya appointed chairman of Central Environmental Authority

June 21, 2019   09:32 am

Former Chief Minister of Western Province Isura Devapriya has been appointed as the new chairman of the Central Environmental Authority.

Meanwhile, Professor N.P. Rathnayake has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of the Ocean University of Sri Lanka.

Prof. Rathnayake previously served as the Head of the Department of Earth Resources Engineering of the University of Moratuwa.

President Maithripala Sirisena had handed over the letters of appointment to the duo at the Presidential Secretariat last morning (20).

