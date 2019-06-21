UNDP offers support to raise living standards of people in North

June 21, 2019   10:15 am

UNDP Country Director Joern Soerensen has met with Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan yesterday (20).

He has called for implementing projects that are able to raise the living standards of the people in the Northern Province that were badly affected due to the civil war.

The UNDP Country Director has briefed the Governor on the development projects carried out by UNDP in Northern Province

Governor Suren Raghavan has requested Mr Soerensen to assist in the implementation of the ‘Vadamarachchi Lagoon Project’ to address the water issues faced by the people in the north.

The discussion has also focused on the Sri Lankan refugees living in India.

The Governor has further requested the UN to assist in bringing back the refugees to Sri Lanka.

