15-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs tomorrow

A 15-hour water cut will be imposed in Colombo and suburbs from 9.00 a.m. to 12 midnight tomorrow (22), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water supply will accordingly be suspended in Mount Lavinia, Kotte, Kaduwela Municipal Council area, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa Provincial Council area, Ratmalana and Soysapura Housing Scheme.

The water cut is being imposed due to the scheduled suspending of the power supply by the CEB for maintenance work on the power grid of the Ambatale water treatment plant.